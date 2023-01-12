WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1216 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.Heavy rain over the Olympics will force sharp rises on the

Skokomish River with the river rising above flood stage this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring. Most flood related deaths occur in

automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or

low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a

small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over

higher ground.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate

flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some

residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the

Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley

road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 17.45 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:30 AM PST Thursday was 17.45 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8

feet late this evening and hold at this stage before

gradually over the weekend.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.8 feet on 03/19/1997.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather