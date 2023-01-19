WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

215 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish River will continue to slowly recede today. Rain on

Saturday will be light and not result in any additional flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Skokomish River At Potlatch.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM PST Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river fell below flood stage at 7:00 AM PST

and will continue to fall.

