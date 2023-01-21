WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather