WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 225 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...SNOW IMPACTING TRAVEL OVER STEVENS PASS FRIDAY NIGHT... .Snow will increase over the Cascade crest Friday evening. Snow rates of one to two inches per hour is expected Friday evening with Stevens Pass expected to quickly become snow covered. Snow will continue over the Cascade crest with accumulations into the morning hours on Saturday resulting in travel impacts. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 10 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with winter travel conditions along Highway 2 west of Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall with rates of one to two inches per hour is expected in the evening hours on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather