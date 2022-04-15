WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1008 PM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local

amounts possibly ranging from 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Oakesdale, and Tekoa.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches but

locally up to 3 to 6 inches is possible.

* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,

Fairfield, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Downtown Spokane.

