WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 514 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Initially the snow might have a difficult time accumulating on roads, but will likely begin to accumulate late this afternoon and overnight as heavy bands of snow move into the area. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY PASS... * WHAT...Snow is expected to impact higher elevations of the Cascades in Okanogan County near the crest. This will mainly impact Washington Pass where total snow accumulations could range from 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County. * WHEN...From Noon today to 5 AM PDT Thursday. _____