WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 359 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.