WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

723 PM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of East Central

Washington, including the following county, Lincoln.

The heavy rain has moved north of the warned area although periodic

light rains are still possible through 830 pm. The threat of

significant flooding is no longer expected.

