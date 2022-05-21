WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 924 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Washington, including the following county, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 924 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Edwall, Gravelles and portions of State Route 231. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather