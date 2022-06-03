WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1245 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garfield and northwestern Asotin Counties through 115 PM PDT... At 1242 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Pomeroy, or 16 miles east of Dayton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pomeroy, Peola and Alder Thicket Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4633 11762 4634 11768 4638 11768 4640 11772 4644 11772 4644 11774 4667 11762 4642 11722 4622 11761 TIME...MOT...LOC 1942Z 227DEG 27KT 4630 11763 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather