SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

120 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln

and southwestern Ferry Counties through 145 PM PDT...

At 118 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northwest of Wilbur, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wilbur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near the Columbia River near Keller, get out of the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4776 11874 4780 11886 4797 11880 4792 11856

TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 205DEG 16KT 4782 11877

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

