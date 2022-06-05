WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 115 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Whitman, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Spokane Counties through 145 PM PDT... At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cheney, Rosalia, Spangle, Malden, Lamont, Pine City, Amber and Plaza. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4714 11766 4720 11794 4755 11761 4737 11721 4721 11741 TIME...MOT...LOC 2014Z 226DEG 30KT 4727 11767 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather