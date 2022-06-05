WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

328 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OKANOGAN COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat for large hail or

damaging winds.Therefore, the severe thunderstorm warning will be

allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this

thunderstorm. A flash flood warning is in effect in and around the

Whitmore Burn Scar.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather