WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

409 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho...

Washington...

St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County.

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and

Bonner Counties.

For the St. Joe River...including St Maries...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Beehive Lane and Bear Paw Dr will be flooded at low

spots. Water will be up to several homes on Yergens Rd and

Riverbend Loop Rd. Many yards, outbuildings, and recreational

sites along the river between Newport and Ione will be flooded.

This flow corresponds approximately to 2042.5 feet to 2045 feet at

the Cusick gage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM PDT Wednesday the flow was 101600.0 cfs.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of

105000.0 cfs around June 22nd.

- Flood flow is 95000.0 cfs.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather