WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...FLOOD WATCH FOR THE CEDAR CREEK AND CUB CREEK BURN SCARS IS

CANCELLED...

The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of North Central

Washington, including the following county, Okanogan.

The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose

a threat.

