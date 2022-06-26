WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 358 PM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures 95 to 100. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness especially to those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and\/or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. * WHAT...High temperatures from 98 to 102 expected. * WHERE...Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester. * WHAT...High temperatures from 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Nespelem, Okanogan, Brewster, Waterville, Monse, Omak, Nighthawk, Bridgeport, Malott, Mansfield, Palisades, Oroville, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather