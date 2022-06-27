WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1048 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s to low

100s.

* WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac,

Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan,

Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights,

Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford,

Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness especially to

those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling

and/or adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather