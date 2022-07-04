WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

304 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...East central Chelan County in north central Washington.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms in the Chelan area. Minor flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chelan, Stayman, and Chelan Falls.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

