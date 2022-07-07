WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1237 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Adams

and south central Grant Counties through 115 AM PDT...

At 1235 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northern Hanford Reservation, or 24 miles north of Richland, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Othello.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4695 11937 4680 11896 4673 11908 4674 11936

4668 11937 4668 11944 4672 11950 4672 11952

4665 11961 4664 11966

TIME...MOT...LOC 0735Z 226DEG 30KT 4663 11950

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

