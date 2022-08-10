WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

715 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ferry

County through 745 PM PDT...

At 714 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles north of Sherman Pass, or 53 miles northeast of Omak, moving

north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Curlew, Danville and Malo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4880 11853 4880 11868 4900 11873 4900 11842

TIME...MOT...LOC 0214Z 186DEG 19KT 4890 11860

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

