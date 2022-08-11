WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

408 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pend

Oreille County through 445 AM PDT...

At 407 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northwest of Nordman, or 42 miles north of Priest River, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Noisy Creek Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4869 11713 4876 11735 4893 11712 4882 11704

TIME...MOT...LOC 1107Z 222DEG 22KT 4876 11725

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

