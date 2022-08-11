WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nez

Perce, northwestern Lewis and eastern Asotin Counties through 215 PM

PDT...

At 121 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles northeast of Paradise, or 22 miles south of Lewiston, moving

north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Asotin, Rogersburg and Waha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4595 11687 4600 11692 4600 11718 4603 11717

4604 11711 4608 11707 4619 11713 4637 11709

4637 11706 4632 11702 4632 11671 4594 11680

TIME...MOT...LOC 2021Z 192DEG 25KT 4607 11700

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

