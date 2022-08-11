WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

606 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI AND NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE COUNTIES...

At 605 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hauser, or near

Rathdrum, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Multiple reports of golf ball sized hail in the Otis

Orchards area.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton

Gardens, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Otis Orchards-East Farms,

Otis Orchards, Green Acres, Huetter, State Line, Newman Lake, Mount

Spokane and Chilco.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 297 and 299.

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 12.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 425 and 447.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Spokane.

