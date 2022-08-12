WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

113 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry

and northeastern Okanogan Counties through 145 PM PDT...

At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles northwest of Sherman Pass, or 41 miles northeast of Omak,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ferry and Toroda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4869 11889 4875 11905 4900 11895 4900 11854

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 209DEG 36KT 4885 11888

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

