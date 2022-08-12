WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

741 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Nez

Perce, west central Lewis and east central Asotin Counties through

815 PM PDT...

At 741 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Winchester, or 18 miles south of Lapwai, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Winchester, Rogersburg and Waha.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 278 and

279.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4602 11697 4614 11704 4632 11670 4617 11647

TIME...MOT...LOC 0241Z 229DEG 26KT 4614 11683

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

