WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 741 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Nez Perce, west central Lewis and east central Asotin Counties through 815 PM PDT... At 741 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Winchester, or 18 miles south of Lapwai, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Winchester, Rogersburg and Waha. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 278 and 279. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4602 11697 4614 11704 4632 11670 4617 11647 TIME...MOT...LOC 0241Z 229DEG 26KT 4614 11683 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____