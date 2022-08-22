WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

253 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Okanogan County through 330 PM PDT...

At 253 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles east of Oroville, or 39 miles northeast of Omak, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Molson, Chesaw and Sitzmark Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4886 11910 4885 11923 4900 11921 4900 11899

TIME...MOT...LOC 2153Z 198DEG 17KT 4894 11914

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

