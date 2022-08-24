WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

402 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Stevens

County through 430 PM PDT...

At 401 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chewelah, or 42 miles west of Priest River, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Chewelah.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4835 11774 4831 11773 4824 11789 4835 11794

TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 081DEG 11KT 4832 11780

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry

and northeastern Okanogan Counties through 430 PM PDT...

At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles northwest of Sherman Pass, or 47 miles northeast of Omak,

moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ferry

and northeastern Okanogan Counties.

LAT...LON 4889 11869 4884 11864 4875 11874 4884 11885

TIME...MOT...LOC 2304Z 039DEG 9KT 4885 11871

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather