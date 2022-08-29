WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 PM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected.

This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of

Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast

Washington.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related

illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or

adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather