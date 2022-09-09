WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID

Nez Perce Tribe

Washington Department of Ecology Spokane WA

Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID

Kootenai Tribe of Idaho

Coeur d'Alene Tribe

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA

403 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the

Washington Department of Ecology

The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality

Alert for Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Whitman

Counties from 8 pm Friday September 9th through Monday morning, due

to expected wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires. The alert

continues for Chelan and Douglas Counties as well. Conditions will

be reassessed Monday morning.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience

health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit

time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should

limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory

infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by:

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency

Alert for the Spokane area, due to expected wildfire smoke from

Oregon and Idaho fires. The alert runs through Monday morning when

conditions will be reassessedd.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather