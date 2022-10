WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

447 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Snow showers have weakened and no additional accumulation is

expected through 5 AM PDT.

