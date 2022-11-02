WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

316 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 20 inches possible. Winds at ridgetops could gust as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE...Western Okanogan County County especially Highway 20

Washington Pass.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches

in valleys and 6 to 10 inches in the mountains possible.

* WHERE...Pinehurst, Chewelah, Priest River, Mullan, Wallace,

Orin-Rice Road, Fourth Of July Pass, Athol, Flowery Trail Road,

Lookout Pass, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Osburn, Eastport, Kellogg,

Bonners Ferry, Deer Park, Newport, Northport, Springdale-Hunters

Road, Colville, Dobson Pass, Sandpoint, Fernwood, Kettle Falls,

and St. Maries.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Colder pockets of valleys could see wet and heavy

snowfall with higher accumulations leading to potential tree

damage. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

