WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

434 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up 3 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Leavenworth, Pangborn Airport, Cashmere, Wenatchee, Number

2 Canyon, Plain, Chelan, Entiat, and Number 1 Canyon.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2

and 5 inches.

* WHERE...Hayden, Grand Coulee, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Coeur

d'Alene, Mullan, Davenport, Osburn, Rockford, Spokane Valley,

Pinehurst, Wallace, Fairfield, Creston, St. Maries, Lookout Pass,

Worley, Fernwood, Cheney, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Airway Heights,

Wilbur, and Fourth Of July Pass.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder

temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain and

transition to snow overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation below 3000

feet between 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulations above 3000

feet between 7 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Northport, Chewelah,

Newport, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Colville, and Springdale-Hunters

Road.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Winter travel conditions

are expected during the Monday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total accumulation of one to two feet for

most of Okanogan county with localized amounts up to three feet.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

* WHERE...Omak, Conconully, Wauconda, Bridgeport, Disautel Pass,

Winthrop, Sherman Pass, Mansfield, Oroville, Loup Loup Pass,

Twisp, Nespelem, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Republic, Highway

20 Wauconda Summit, Waterville, Mazama, Boulder Creek Road,

Inchelium, Methow, Okanogan, and Chesaw Road.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may

down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel

could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be

possible.

Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your

electric company.

