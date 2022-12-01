WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

600 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE...Anatone, Mountain Road, Peola, and Cloverland Road.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving

conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for slippery driving

conditions. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel

through the Cascades on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in

nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE...Deer Park, Athol, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road,

Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls,

Northport, Colville, Newport, Eastport, Flowery Trail Road,

Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Chewelah.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

* WHERE...Wauconda, Republic, Boulder Creek Road, Highway 20

Wauconda Summit, Sherman Pass, Chesaw Road, and Inchelium.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.

Blowing and drifting snow Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Mansfield, Bridgeport, Okanogan, Oroville, Badger Mountain

Road, Waterville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Omak, and Brewster.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds will result in blowing and

drifting snow.

