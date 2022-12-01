WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1124 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow has ended across the Blue Mountains. Therefore the winter storm

warning has been cancelled.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Snow has ended across the Cascades and Okanogan Highlands. Therefore

the winter weather advisory has been cancelled.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusts 20 to 40 mph. The

strongest gusts will be up towards the Canadian border. Winds will

decrease through the afternoon.

* WHERE...Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, Oroville, Disautel Pass,

Mansfield, Nespelem, Okanogan, and Badger Mountain Road.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

