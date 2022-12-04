WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 507 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Tekoa, Uniontown, Rosalia, Plummer, Potlatch, Colfax, La Crosse, Pullman, Moscow, Oakesdale, and Genesee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHERE...Clarkston, Culdesac, Gifford, Lewiston, Pomeroy, Lewiston Grade, Alpowa Summit, Peck, and Lapwai. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather