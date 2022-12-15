WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 507 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lamona, Quincy, Odessa, Ritzville, Stratford, Coulee Dam, Ephrata, Winchester, Creston, Moses Lake, Othello, Grand Coulee, Wilbur, Electric City, Coulee City, Harrington, and Ralston. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Slick travel with patchy black ice will also be possible with temperatures below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather