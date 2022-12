WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

937 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

Dense freezing fog has decreased from this morning, although locally

dense freezing fog will continue into early this afternoon. Drivers

should continue to exercise caution.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather