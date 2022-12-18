WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1252 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches but locally up to 4 inches over areas east of Coeur d'Alene

and Moscow. In addition, areas of freezing drizzle may lead to

light accumulations of ice, including on roadways.

* WHERE...Plummer, Pullman, Oakesdale, Eastport, Fairfield, Rosalia,

Priest River, Rockford, Worley, Hayden, Davenport, Airway Heights,

Cheney, Tekoa, Colfax, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Moscow,

Spokane Valley, Uniontown, La Crosse, Schweitzer Mountain Road,

Coeur d'Alene, Potlatch, Genesee, Sandpoint, Athol, and Bonners

Ferry.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

