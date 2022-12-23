WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1246 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...Warm, wet and breezy weather by next week... Expect warming temperatures next week with a round of rain across portions of the Inland Northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause low elevation snow to melt and runoff increase, mainly across southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle. Rapid rises on creeks and rivers are anticipated including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek in Asotin county, Latah and Rock Creeks in southern Spokane county, Lapwai and Lawyer Creeks in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, and much of the Palouse river basin. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be a concern in areas of poor drainage. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS tenth to two tenths of an inch. Storm total ice accumulations between two tenths of an inch and four tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... half to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph in the western Columbia River Gorge. There will be considerably less wind in the central Columbia River Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather