WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 453 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW TODAY... .Warm air will continue to slowly nose northward over the resident Arctic air mass. This will bring a mix of precipitation types including the potential for several hours of freezing rain and snow. Light to moderate ice accumulations are possible in some areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Stehekin, Leavenworth, Stevens Pass, Plain, and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Closures are possible across Stevens Pass. Check conditions before heading out. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Oakesdale, Fairfield, Uniontown, Worley, Rosalia, Hayden, Coeur d'Alene, Genesee, Post Falls, Davenport, Pullman, Potlatch, Tekoa, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Plummer, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Moscow, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to additional snow and the pockets of freezing rain. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Odessa, Entiat, Ritzville, Badger Mountain Road, Grand Coulee, Othello, Number 1 Canyon, Quincy, Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Harrington, Number 2 Canyon, Chelan, Wilbur, Waterville, Creston, Pangborn Airport, Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Mansfield. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on the possibility of treacherous road conditions due to accumulating ice. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches lower Methow Valley and 5 to 9 inches upper Methow Valley. Ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Conconully, Twisp, Methow, Mazama, Winthrop, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty with precipitation type and could remain all snow for the duration of the event which could lead to locally higher snow totals. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Chewelah, Orin-Rice Road, Sandpoint, Athol, Fruitland, Colville, Flowery Trail Road, Metaline Falls, Eastport, Priest River, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Ione, Tiger, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Metaline, Bonners Ferry, Clark Fork, Kettle Falls, and Newport. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.