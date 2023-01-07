WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

232 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The threat of significant accumulations has ended. Light snow or a

mixture rain and snow will continue into tonight, especially through

evening, but for most areas additional accumulations are expected to

be less than 1 inch.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches.

* WHERE...Chesaw Road, Wauconda, Sherman Pass, Republic, Boulder

Creek Road, and Highway 20 Wauconda Summit.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Winter travel

conditions over Sherman Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches.

* WHERE...Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, Twisp, Stevens Pass, Stehekin,

Methow, Leavenworth, Winthrop, Mazama, Holden Village, and Plain.

conditions over mountain passes.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather