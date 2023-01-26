CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

617 FPUS56 KEKA 261124

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-270230-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 40 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 42 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-270230-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 42 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-270230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread fog in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 39 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 39 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 38 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 41 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-270230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 58. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 51. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 40 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-270230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 55. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 43 61 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-270230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense valley fog in the

morning. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to

52. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 39 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-270230-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

18 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 40 58 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 36 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-270230-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 34 57 / 0 0 0

Ruth 64 36 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-270230-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 42 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 44 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-270230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

42 to 56. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 40 59 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 64 37 59 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 37 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-270230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-270230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense valley fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

44 to 54. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-270230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

42 to 52. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 39 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-270230-

Northern Lake-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 53. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-270230-

Southern Lake-

324 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

23 to 33. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 39 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 38 61 / 0 0 0

