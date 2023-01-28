CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

305 FPUS56 KEKA 281312

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-290415-

Coastal Del Norte-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 38 51 / 0 30 0

Klamath 53 34 55 / 0 20 0

$$

CAZ102-290415-

Del Norte Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 39 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 52. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55. Northeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 34 49 / 0 30 0

$$

CAZ103-290415-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 62. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 36 53 / 0 20 0

Arcata 51 36 54 / 0 20 0

Eureka 51 37 53 / 0 20 0

Fortuna 50 38 52 / 0 20 0

$$

CAZ104-290415-

Southwestern Humboldt-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

41 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 55.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 36 50 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-290415-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

1500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 34 50 / 0 20 0

Hoopa 50 34 50 / 0 10 0

Willow Creek 51 33 50 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ106-290415-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 55. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 36 52 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ107-290415-

Northern Trinity-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 29 42 / 0 10 0

Weaverville 51 28 45 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-290415-

Southern Trinity-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 52. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Northeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 26 44 / 0 0 0

Ruth 52 26 45 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-290415-

Mendocino Coast-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 46 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 41 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 42 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-290415-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. At higher elevation, north wind

up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 34 52 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 52 31 49 / 0 0 0

Willits 52 31 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-290415-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Widespread

frost overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 51. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Widespread frost. Lows

19 to 29. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 54 30 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-290415-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 48 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-290415-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 33 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-290415-

Northern Lake-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows

24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 35 to 50. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Widespread frost. Lows

20 to 30. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 51. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 56 28 48 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ115-290415-

Southern Lake-

512 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind around

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 42 to 52. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to

34. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 55 32 48 / 0 0 0

Middletown 58 33 50 / 0 0 10

Clearlake 57 33 47 / 0 0 10

$$

