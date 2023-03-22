CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

127 FPUS56 KEKA 220934

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-230045-

Coastal Del Norte-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. West wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 41 48 / 50 70 100

Klamath 58 39 50 / 40 70 100

$$

CAZ102-230045-

Del Norte Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs 33 to 48. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 39 47 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ103-230045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 40 49 / 50 60 100

Arcata 55 41 51 / 60 60 100

Eureka 53 40 51 / 60 60 100

Fortuna 53 41 49 / 60 60 100

$$

CAZ104-230045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 51.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 39 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 52. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 37 47 / 50 50 90

$$

CAZ105-230045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Rain showers

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 40 48 / 60 60 90

Hoopa 57 40 48 / 70 60 100

Willow Creek 57 39 48 / 70 60 100

$$

CAZ106-230045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 38 49 / 60 50 90

$$

CAZ107-230045-

Northern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Areas

of frost overnight. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 19 to 29.

West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 34 to 49. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 30 46 / 80 70 90

Weaverville 51 34 48 / 70 60 80

$$

CAZ108-230045-

Southern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to

57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 34 to 49. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 53 31 48 / 70 60 80

Ruth 51 29 45 / 70 60 90

$$

CAZ109-230045-

Mendocino Coast-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 42 52 / 40 30 80

Point Arena 55 43 51 / 30 10 50

$$

CAZ110-230045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 41 to 54. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 37 48 / 40 40 80

Laytonville 52 36 47 / 50 40 80

Willits 54 37 50 / 50 40 60

$$

CAZ111-230045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Areas of frost overnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet falling to

1500 feet overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

19 to 29. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 36 49 / 60 50 70

$$

CAZ112-230045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 40 52 / 30 20 30

$$

CAZ113-230045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

25 to 35. Highs 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 59 40 55 / 40 30 40

$$

CAZ114-230045-

Northern Lake-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 32 51 / 60 40 60

$$

CAZ115-230045-

Southern Lake-

234 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 48 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 57. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 37 52 / 50 30 40

Middletown 55 37 58 / 60 30 20

Clearlake 53 38 55 / 50 30 20

$$

