CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

255 FPUS56 KEKA 241042

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-250145-

Coastal Del Norte-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 37 48 / 90 90 100

Klamath 49 32 50 / 80 70 80

$$

CAZ102-250145-

Del Norte Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow

showers through the night. Rain showers overnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 46 33 48 / 90 80 90

$$

CAZ103-250145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the

night. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations around 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Isolated rain

showers. Snow level 1000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 55. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 35 48 / 70 50 70

Arcata 49 35 49 / 80 40 70

Eureka 49 35 48 / 80 50 70

Fortuna 47 36 49 / 90 30 60

$$

CAZ104-250145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning.

Scattered snow showers through the day. Scattered rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 37 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers

through the night. Areas of frost overnight. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 42 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

38 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 33 46 / 80 20 40

$$

CAZ105-250145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Scattered snow showers through the night. Areas of frost

overnight. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Numerous rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations

up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Isolated rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows

20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 46 32 48 / 80 30 50

Hoopa 45 33 47 / 90 30 60

Willow Creek 46 33 48 / 90 20 60

$$

CAZ106-250145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Isolated snow showers through the night. Areas of frost

overnight. Snow level 1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 32 50 / 60 0 30

$$

CAZ107-250145-

Northern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost overnight. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Lows 16 to

26. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Scattered snow showers

through the day. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 20 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 23 44 / 50 10 40

Weaverville 45 26 47 / 50 0 20

$$

CAZ108-250145-

Southern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 31 to 46. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost overnight. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.

Isolated snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 16 to 26.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 24 46 / 60 0 20

Ruth 41 21 44 / 50 0 30

$$

CAZ109-250145-

Mendocino Coast-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulations around

1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in

the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 36 51 / 60 0 10

Point Arena 49 40 50 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ110-250145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Scattered rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Isolated

snow showers through the day. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 21 to 31.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 32 50 / 50 0 20

Laytonville 44 29 48 / 40 0 10

Willits 47 30 50 / 20 0 10

$$

CAZ111-250145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Isolated

snow showers through the day. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 19 to

29. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Isolated

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 18 to 28.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 46 28 49 / 30 0 10

$$

CAZ112-250145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in

the morning. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 32 51 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-250145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Isolated rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 53. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 52 33 55 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ114-250145-

Northern Lake-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Isolated snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 53. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 47 25 51 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ115-250145-

Southern Lake-

342 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 55. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 47 31 52 / 10 0 0

Middletown 53 34 57 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 50 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

