CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

523 FPUS56 KEKA 281151

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-290300-

Coastal Del Norte-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and breezy. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows 32 to

42. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 58. South

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 38 53 / 100 90 40

Klamath 51 36 57 / 100 90 40

CAZ102-290300-

Del Norte Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

likely overnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 58. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 26 to 36. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 35 57 / 100 90 40

CAZ103-290300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the evening. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 54.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 38 55 / 100 100 60

Arcata 50 38 56 / 100 100 60

Eureka 49 38 55 / 100 100 60

Fortuna 48 39 55 / 100 100 70

CAZ104-290300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2500

feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 39 to 50. South

wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 15 to 30

mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 37 51 / 100 100 90

CAZ105-290300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2000

to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

likely overnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 47 36 54 / 100 90 40

Hoopa 46 37 54 / 100 90 60

Willow Creek 46 37 54 / 100 100 70

CAZ106-290300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2500

feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Highs 35 to 48. South

wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to

55. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 46 37 54 / 100 100 90

CAZ107-290300-

Northern Trinity-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or Snow. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 7

to 14 inches. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 17 to 23 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 22 to

32.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 30 43 / 100 90 70

Weaverville 40 33 44 / 100 90 80

CAZ108-290300-

Southern Trinity-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or Snow. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Highs 32 to 45. South wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. Lows

26 to 36. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to

51. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 42 29 44 / 100 100 80

Ruth 40 28 45 / 100 100 90

CAZ109-290300-

Mendocino Coast-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the evening. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 40 54 / 100 100 100

Point Arena 50 42 52 / 100 100 100

CAZ110-290300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 38 to 48. South wind around

20 to 30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Lows 30 to 40. In the valleys,

south wind up to 20 mph in the evening. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 40 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 36 52 / 100 100 90

Laytonville 42 35 48 / 100 100 100

Willits 44 36 49 / 100 100 100

CAZ111-290300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or Snow. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 32 to 45. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Lows

26 to 36. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 43 35 49 / 100 100 90

CAZ112-290300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 37 50 / 100 100 90

CAZ113-290300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or Snow. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 to 4 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South wind 20

to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 39 52 / 100 100 90

CAZ114-290300-

Northern Lake-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or Snow. Breezy. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highs 34 to 44. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to 9 inches. Lows

27 to 37. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 43 31 47 / 100 100 90

CAZ115-290300-

Southern Lake-

451 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

South wind 20 to 30 mph along higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 44 36 47 / 100 100 100

Middletown 48 37 50 / 100 100 100

Clearlake 46 37 48 / 100 90 90

