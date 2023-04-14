CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

302 FPUS56 KEKA 141013

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-150115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 42 53 / 0 0 0

Klamath 59 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-150115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-150115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to

the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. South

wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 39 56 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 41 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 41 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 57 41 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-150115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind around 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 63. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58. South

wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-150115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 41 71 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 66 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-150115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-150115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67. South wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 67 37 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-150115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 53. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 67 34 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 56 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-150115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 41 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 46 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-150115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 38 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-150115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 38 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-150115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-150115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 39 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-150115-

Northern Lake-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-150115-

Southern Lake-

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

Middletown 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 66 41 68 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather