CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

879 FPUS56 KEKA 160959

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-170100-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 42 49 / 90 20 100

Klamath 56 39 53 / 90 10 100

$$

CAZ102-170100-

Del Norte Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 50. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 39 49 / 100 20 100

$$

CAZ103-170100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 41 52 / 60 10 90

Arcata 57 42 52 / 60 10 90

Eureka 56 41 52 / 50 10 90

Fortuna 57 42 52 / 50 10 90

$$

CAZ104-170100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 32 to

42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

41 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 38 49 / 30 0 80

$$

CAZ105-170100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 53. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 42 52 / 60 20 90

Hoopa 58 42 52 / 60 20 90

Willow Creek 60 41 53 / 50 20 90

$$

CAZ106-170100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet falling to

2000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 40 52 / 20 0 70

$$

CAZ107-170100-

Northern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 57. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet falling

to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 21 to 31. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Highs 38 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 34 51 / 20 0 60

Weaverville 61 38 52 / 10 0 60

$$

CAZ108-170100-

Southern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows

25 to 35. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet rising

to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 34 52 / 10 0 60

Ruth 55 32 48 / 20 0 60

$$

CAZ109-170100-

Mendocino Coast-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

51 to 61. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 43 54 / 0 0 40

Point Arena 56 44 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-170100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 39 50 / 10 0 60

Laytonville 56 37 49 / 10 0 50

Willits 58 38 51 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ111-170100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 38 52 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ112-170100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs 51 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 39 54 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-170100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 47 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs 49 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 41 57 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ114-170100-

Northern Lake-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to

36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 34 55 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ115-170100-

Southern Lake-

259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68. West wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 39 55 / 0 0 10

Middletown 66 40 60 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 64 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

