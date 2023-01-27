CA Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;39;20;WNW;3;60%;94%;3 Arcata;Cloudy and cool;51;37;NNW;9;78%;87%;1 Auburn;Partly sunny;55;40;ESE;6;66%;42%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;60;53;WSW;6;76%;82%;2 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;60;41;SE;6;66%;9%;3 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;56;42;ESE;7;67%;44%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;45;25;SW;6;50%;30%;4 Bishop;Partly sunny;53;28;W;7;40%;1%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;45;28;S;6;41%;89%;3 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;SE;4;34%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;SE;6;50%;58%;3 Camarillo;Cool with some sun;63;50;WNW;9;58%;58%;2 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;59;50;SSE;7;72%;62%;2 Campo;Partly sunny, cool;58;38;WSW;7;49%;72%;4 Carlsbad;Cool with some sun;62;49;SSE;8;69%;60%;2 Chico;Increasing clouds;57;42;E;6;64%;91%;3 China Lake;Abundant sunshine;62;38;S;7;39%;1%;3 Chino;Partly sunny, cool;62;43;WNW;6;49%;62%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;61;41;S;6;65%;42%;3 Corona;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;7;54%;57%;4 Crescent City;Cool with some sun;50;39;N;11;72%;61%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;WNW;6;35%;1%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;59;42;SW;5;44%;4%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;68;39;SSW;5;30%;0%;4 Eureka;Breezy in the p.m.;51;40;NNW;11;76%;87%;1 Fairfield;Partial sunshine;60;39;SW;7;69%;25%;3 Fresno;Patchy fog, then sun;60;42;E;4;69%;18%;3 Fullerton;Some sun;66;51;SE;7;57%;58%;2 Hanford;Clouds, then sun;60;39;ESE;4;75%;14%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;64;52;ESE;7;57%;57%;2 Hayward;Partly sunny;58;45;SSW;7;70%;42%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny;68;39;SSW;5;30%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Cool with some sun;61;51;SSW;10;68%;60%;2 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;44;SW;7;46%;7%;4 Lemoore Nas;Patchy fog, then sun;61;39;SSE;5;67%;15%;3 Lincoln;Partial sunshine;56;42;ESE;7;72%;43%;3 Livermore;Fog, then some sun;59;42;SW;7;62%;42%;3 Lompoc;Cool with some sun;60;46;NW;7;73%;83%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;7;62%;58%;2 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;63;51;SE;8;65%;58%;2 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;6;55%;57%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;6;55%;57%;3 Madera;Patchy fog, then sun;58;41;NE;5;77%;20%;3 Mammoth;Considerable clouds;41;20;NW;5;62%;70%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;57;43;SE;6;67%;47%;3 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;56;42;SSE;7;71%;43%;3 Merced;Patchy fog, then sun;58;41;SW;5;73%;25%;3 Merced (airport);Patchy fog, then sun;58;41;SW;5;73%;25%;3 Miramar Mcas;Cooler with some sun;60;48;S;9;67%;82%;2 Modesto;Patchy fog, then sun;59;36;ESE;4;64%;27%;3 Moffett Nas;Periods of sun;59;46;SSW;5;70%;42%;3 Mojave;Mostly sunny;59;40;W;8;42%;3%;3 Montague;Mostly cloudy;47;30;NNW;4;59%;76%;2 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;56;46;WNW;7;70%;57%;2 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;47;28;NNW;5;55%;69%;3 Napa County;Fog, then some sun;57;40;SW;6;72%;23%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny;64;42;S;5;33%;1%;3 North Island;Cool with some sun;60;52;SSW;10;71%;60%;2 Oakland;Periods of sun;57;45;SW;7;72%;42%;3 Oceanside;Cool with some sun;62;49;SSE;8;69%;60%;2 Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;62;43;WNW;6;49%;62%;4 Oroville;Increasing clouds;57;43;E;7;64%;86%;3 Oxnard;Cool with some sun;60;48;NW;7;62%;57%;2 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;67;47;W;6;30%;5%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;60;42;SW;8;44%;8%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;61;40;SW;6;74%;28%;3 Point Mugu;Cool with some sun;60;49;NW;8;68%;81%;2 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;E;4;73%;41%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny;61;44;S;8;59%;63%;4 Redding;Partly sunny;61;40;N;7;43%;42%;3 Riverside;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;5;47%;57%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;62;46;SE;8;51%;62%;4 Sacramento;Partly sunny;58;42;S;6;67%;29%;3 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;59;43;S;6;63%;29%;3 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;59;47;WSW;9;70%;51%;2 San Bernardino;Cool with some sun;62;45;SE;8;47%;62%;4 San Carlos;Partly sunny;58;47;WSW;7;73%;42%;2 San Diego;Cool with some sun;60;52;SSW;10;70%;60%;2 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cooler;60;48;S;8;63%;82%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Cooler with some sun;60;50;S;9;66%;60%;2 San Francisco;Partly sunny;56;46;WNW;9;75%;42%;1 San Jose;Periods of sun;59;46;SW;6;65%;42%;3 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;60;44;W;6;70%;30%;2 San Nicolas Island;Breezy with some sun;55;48;NW;14;82%;81%;2 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;36;SW;10;44%;60%;4 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;8;61%;60%;2 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;60;45;N;7;71%;82%;2 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;58;46;WNW;6;71%;82%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;61;51;ESE;7;62%;57%;2 Santa Rosa;Fog, then some sun;59;38;NW;6;76%;25%;3 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;60;41;NW;6;72%;82%;2 Santee;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;S;8;63%;81%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;43;25;WSW;6;58%;68%;3 Stockton;Some sun, fog early;59;41;SW;5;66%;28%;3 Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;67;41;SE;6;35%;2%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;40;21;SW;6;73%;75%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;62;38;SSW;6;34%;2%;4 Ukiah;Cooler;57;37;WNW;6;61%;27%;2 Vacaville;Partly sunny;61;40;SW;6;59%;28%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;63;49;SE;7;57%;57%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;NW;7;76%;83%;2 Victorville;Mostly sunny;59;38;S;6;45%;21%;4 Visalia;Clouds, then 