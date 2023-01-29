CA Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very cold;28;-1;SE;5;47%;0%;3 Arcata;Sunny, but cool;54;26;ESE;7;46%;0%;3 Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;52;32;ENE;7;40%;4%;3 Avalon;A couple of showers;57;49;NNE;8;74%;88%;2 Bakersfield;A shower or two;53;34;E;6;79%;81%;1 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;29;NE;14;41%;4%;3 Big Bear City;Quite cold with snow;29;10;NE;9;77%;98%;1 Bishop;Colder with flurries;40;17;NNW;13;47%;65%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;33;26;ENE;10;25%;6%;3 Blythe;Cloudy with a shower;64;45;NNE;7;53%;91%;1 Burbank;A couple of showers;58;44;NE;6;61%;90%;1 Camarillo;A couple of showers;59;42;NE;15;57%;86%;2 Camp Pendleton;A couple of showers;56;46;NE;7;77%;89%;1 Campo;Cold with showers;45;36;NE;6;88%;100%;1 Carlsbad;A couple of showers;57;40;NE;6;78%;98%;1 Chico;Sunny, but cool;54;28;ENE;7;39%;3%;3 China Lake;A shower or two;52;31;N;12;46%;80%;2 Chino;A passing shower;55;40;NNE;8;60%;91%;1 Concord;Sunny, but cool;53;29;NNE;9;37%;1%;3 Corona;Showers;56;43;NE;8;63%;96%;1 Crescent City;Cool with sunshine;52;36;E;10;40%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;A shower or two;51;34;NNW;8;57%;85%;2 Edwards AFB;A shower or two;50;26;NE;13;56%;80%;2 El Centro;A couple of showers;63;47;W;8;57%;99%;1 Eureka;Abundant sunshine;53;28;SE;7;48%;0%;3 Fairfield;Sunny and breezy;55;28;N;14;31%;0%;3 Fresno;Clearing, a shower;54;32;NW;6;69%;41%;3 Fullerton;A shower;60;43;NE;6;65%;91%;1 Hanford;A shower in places;54;29;NW;6;68%;42%;3 Hawthorne;A couple of showers;59;45;NNE;6;62%;93%;1 Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;NE;9;37%;2%;3 Imperial;A couple of showers;63;47;W;8;57%;99%;1 Imperial Beach;Showers;56;46;E;9;79%;100%;1 Lancaster;A shower or two;50;29;ENE;13;62%;81%;2 Lemoore Nas;A stray shower;54;26;NW;10;56%;41%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;54;28;NE;9;47%;3%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;50;27;ENE;9;39%;2%;3 Lompoc;A shower in spots;55;35;NE;7;72%;60%;3 Long Beach;A couple of showers;59;44;NNE;6;67%;93%;1 Los Alamitos;A shower;58;42;NNE;6;73%;93%;1 Los Angeles;A couple of showers;58;44;NNE;6;65%;93%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;A couple of showers;58;44;NNE;6;65%;93%;1 Madera;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;29;NW;8;69%;6%;2 Mammoth;Sunny, but cold;29;5;SSE;6;44%;0%;3 Marysville;Winds subsiding;54;29;N;17;37%;3%;3 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;NNE;11;43%;2%;3 Merced;Periods of sun, cool;51;28;NW;8;59%;3%;3 Merced (airport);Periods of sun, cool;51;28;NW;8;59%;3%;3 Miramar Mcas;Showers;54;44;ENE;7;80%;100%;1 Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;NW;9;47%;2%;3 Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;53;31;NE;7;41%;1%;3 Mojave;A shower or two;48;28;NE;14;56%;80%;2 Montague;Sunny, but chilly;40;13;N;5;32%;0%;3 Monterey Rabr;Sunny, but cool;55;36;E;6;58%;3%;3 Mount Shasta;Sunny, but chilly;38;17;N;5;36%;2%;3 Napa County;Sunny and warmer;56;31;NNE;9;30%;0%;3 Needles;A couple of showers;61;42;N;10;50%;90%;2 North Island;A couple of showers;56;47;ENE;8;75%;99%;1 Oakland;Mostly sunny, cool;54;36;NE;11;34%;1%;3 Oceanside;A couple of showers;57;40;NE;6;78%;98%;1 Ontario;A passing shower;55;40;NNE;8;60%;91%;1 Oroville;Plenty of sun;56;33;NE;9;32%;5%;3 Oxnard;A couple of showers;57;41;NE;12;65%;85%;2 Palm Springs;Showers;57;47;N;5;59%;100%;1 Palmdale;Showers around, cold;48;28;ENE;14;65%;84%;1 Paso Robles;A stray shower;53;29;E;6;72%;41%;3 Point Mugu;A passing shower;57;43;NE;11;64%;81%;2 Porterville;A shower or two;53;32;SSW;5;78%;81%;1 Ramona;Showery;51;39;ENE;7;78%;100%;1 Redding;Sunny and windy;56;34;N;19;18%;3%;3 Riverside;A couple of showers;56;44;NNE;7;59%;93%;1 Riverside March;Showers around, cold;53;36;NNE;7;62%;93%;1 Sacramento;Breezy in the a.m.;54;30;N;13;40%;2%;3 Sacramento International;Sunny and breezy;54;32;N;15;37%;2%;3 Salinas;Sunshine, but cool;56;35;ESE;9;59%;3%;3 San Bernardino;Showery;54;40;NNE;7;59%;96%;1 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;ENE;9;39%;2%;3 San Diego;Rainy times;56;47;ENE;8;74%;100%;1 San Diego Brown;Showers;54;43;E;7;80%;100%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Showers;55;44;ENE;7;79%;100%;1 San Francisco;Breezy in the a.m.;55;38;NNE;14;35%;2%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;E;8;40%;1%;3 San Luis Obispo;A shower in spots;57;36;ENE;8;64%;45%;3 San Nicolas Island;A couple of showers;54;48;NNE;8;73%;88%;3 Sandberg;Windy;39;28;NE;21;71%;84%;1 Santa Ana;A couple of showers;59;47;NE;6;68%;93%;1 Santa Barbara;A shower in places;56;38;NNE;8;68%;47%;2 Santa Maria;A stray shower;54;34;ENE;7;74%;41%;3 Santa Monica;A couple of showers;57;44;NE;6;68%;91%;1 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;57;29;N;10;29%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;A shower or two;52;32;NE;7;77%;80%;3 Santee;Showers;55;42;ENE;7;77%;100%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Very cold;24;4;ESE;7;56%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;54;28;WNW;9;43%;0%;3 Thermal;Rainy times;60;45;NNW;8;59%;99%;1 Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold;21;-6;E;5;65%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;A couple of showers;50;36;NNW;8;68%;98%;1 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;56;25;ENE;6;28%;0%;3 Vacaville;Winds subsiding;54;31;N;16;29%;1%;3 Van Nuys;A couple of showers;58;45;NE;7;61%;90%;1 Vandenberg AFB;A stray shower;54;35;NE;8;74%;41%;3 Victorville;A shower or two;46;24;NNE;10;66%;86%;2 Visalia;A shower or two;53;31;NW;6;76%;81%;2 Watsonville;Sunny, but cool;56;29;ENE;7;53%;2%;3